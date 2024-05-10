5,450 Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Bought by Prossimo Advisors LLC

Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNF. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 195.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,001 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,942,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,061,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,420,000 after buying an additional 1,179,506 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 12,859.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 875,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,170,000 after buying an additional 869,017 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE FNF traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.75. 638,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,930. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.56. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.61 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,601.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.