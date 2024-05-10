6,897 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSPT. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,638,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,132,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,839,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,987,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,492,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
RSPT stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $35.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Will the Surge in GameStop Stock Spark a New Meme Craze?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks Nancy Pelosi Has Been Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.