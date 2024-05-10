89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

89bio Trading Down 4.4 %

ETNB traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.71. 708,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,844. The company has a current ratio of 20.04, a quick ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. 89bio has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $22.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on 89bio from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on 89bio from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,350,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,722,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,431,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $190,824,814.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $48,172.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 486,889 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,238,925.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

