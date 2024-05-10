Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 64.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FAX stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,138. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $2.84.

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.