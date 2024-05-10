Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:THW)

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1,307.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Stock Performance

Shares of THW stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.91. 48,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,728. Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

