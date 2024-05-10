ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. ADMA Biologics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADMA traded up $1.97 on Friday, reaching $8.90. 9,244,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,852. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.09. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.31 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Activity at ADMA Biologics

In other news, Director Steve Elms sold 183,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $1,099,878.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,577,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,490,095.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 639,895 shares of company stock worth $3,927,169. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

