ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $81.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. ADMA Biologics had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. ADMA Biologics’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. ADMA Biologics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

ADMA Biologics Stock Up 29.3 %

ADMA traded up $2.03 on Friday, hitting $8.96. 9,885,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,946. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Steve Elms sold 49,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $299,820.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,527,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,190,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 639,895 shares of company stock worth $3,927,169 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADMA shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

