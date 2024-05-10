AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Short Interest Update

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 850.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AGC Stock Performance

ASGLY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.17. AGC has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter. AGC had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 3.30%. Analysts predict that AGC will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AGC

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, automotive, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas and module assembly windows.

