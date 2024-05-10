AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on July 15th

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
AirBoss of America Stock Performance
Shares of BOS stock traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$5.71. 2,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,497. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of C$3.65 and a 12 month high of C$7.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$154.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.15.
AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$126.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$125.42 million. AirBoss of America had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that AirBoss of America will post 0.7503218 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Report on AirBoss of America
About AirBoss of America
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AirBoss of America
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Will the Surge in GameStop Stock Spark a New Meme Craze?
Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.