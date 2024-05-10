AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Raised to C$5.75 at CIBC

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$4.75 to C$5.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.80% from the stock’s previous close.

BOS has been the topic of several other reports. Pi Financial cut shares of AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares increased their target price on AirBoss of America from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cormark lifted their price target on AirBoss of America from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.17.

AirBoss of America Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BOS traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$6.04. 93,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,483. The firm has a market capitalization of C$163.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.87. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of C$3.65 and a 12 month high of C$7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.51.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.23) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$126.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$125.42 million. AirBoss of America had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. Equities research analysts expect that AirBoss of America will post 0.7503218 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

