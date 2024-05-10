Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Lowered to $119.00 at KeyCorp

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $138.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.94.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 10.9 %

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded down $11.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.25. 6,677,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.68 and a 200-day moving average of $111.90. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $84.19 and a 12 month high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at $483,852.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at $483,852.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $908,734.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,439.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,753 shares of company stock worth $3,368,303. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

