Akash J. Palkhiwala Sells 3,000 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $542,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,987,516.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.9 %

QCOM traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.08. 4,699,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,620,351. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $184.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.57 and a 200 day moving average of $148.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $203.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Peoples Bank OH purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 45,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.48.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

