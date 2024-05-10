Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) Short Interest Down 91.1% in April

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 91.1% from the April 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.0 days.
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ADLRF remained flat at $11.36 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $12.38.
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.