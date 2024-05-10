Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) Short Interest Down 91.1% in April

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 91.1% from the April 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.0 days.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADLRF remained flat at $11.36 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $12.38.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Company Profile

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

