Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

Alcoa has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alcoa to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Stock Up 1.9 %

Alcoa stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.00. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $38.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alcoa will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AA. Bank of America upped their price target on Alcoa from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.54.

Read Our Latest Report on Alcoa

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $814,685.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,089.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alcoa

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.