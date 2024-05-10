Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

Almacenes Éxito Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Almacenes Éxito stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.60. 121,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,038. Almacenes Éxito has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.04.

Almacenes Éxito Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.0085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%.

Almacenes Éxito Company Profile

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

