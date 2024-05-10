Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.26

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.26, with a volume of 544769 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.22.
Alphamin Resources Trading Down 0.8 %
The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.93.
About Alphamin Resources
Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.
