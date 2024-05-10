Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 20,780.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS.

Altimmune Price Performance

Shares of ALT stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $7.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,943,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,074,627. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Guggenheim downgraded Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Altimmune from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Altimmune from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

