Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) PT Raised to C$32.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Cormark from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$23.50 to C$23.75 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.72.

ALS stock traded down C$0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching C$21.90. 49,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,590. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.22. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of C$16.11 and a 52-week high of C$22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 109.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). Altius Minerals had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of C$16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altius Minerals will post 0.3739763 earnings per share for the current year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

