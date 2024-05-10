Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08), Zacks reports. Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $40.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Altus Power Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of AMPS stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,244,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,862. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Altus Power has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $7.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $706.32 million, a P/E ratio of -62.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Insider Activity

In other Altus Power news, CEO Gregg J. Felton purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $59,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,894,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,856,202.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Altus Power news, CFO Dustin Weber sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $31,102.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,884,926 shares in the company, valued at $13,477,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 12,500 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $59,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,894,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,856,202.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 43,673 shares of company stock worth $307,748 over the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Altus Power

(Get Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.