Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 47.79%. The business had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

ALVOF opened at $3.56 on Friday. Alvopetro Energy has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $8.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $130.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.22.

Get Alvopetro Energy alerts:

Alvopetro Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Alvopetro Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.