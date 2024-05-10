Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60-1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.

Ameresco Stock Performance

AMRC stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.20. The stock had a trading volume of 148,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $298.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMRC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Ameresco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.42.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

