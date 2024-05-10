American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Price Target Raised to $8.00

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AXL. StockNews.com raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AXL

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:AXL opened at $7.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.14, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.19. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.69.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of American Axle & Manufacturing

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 102,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 117,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.