American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Announces Earnings Results

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.20 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.
American Vanguard Stock Down 27.7 %
AVD stock traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,787. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Vanguard has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.19 million, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.79.
American Vanguard Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About American Vanguard
American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.
