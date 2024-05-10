Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Gap Up to $22.94

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.94, but opened at $25.21. Americold Realty Trust shares last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 1,130,746 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 5.2 %

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.68. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -72.73%.

Institutional Trading of Americold Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 23.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Further Reading

