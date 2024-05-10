Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $310.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,611,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $166.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.14. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays raised Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.