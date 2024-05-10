Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Given New $11.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered Amplitude from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Amplitude from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

AMPL stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.12. The company had a trading volume of 895,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,736. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.36. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 32.71% and a negative return on equity of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.56 million. Research analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $42,074.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,429.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Amplitude by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the first quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Amplitude by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

