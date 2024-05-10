Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Amplitude from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Amplitude Stock Performance

AMPL stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,354. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.36. Amplitude has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $14.42.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 32.71% and a negative return on equity of 27.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amplitude

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $42,074.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,429.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amplitude by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,843,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,768,000 after acquiring an additional 105,616 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 15.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,949,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,122,000 after purchasing an additional 386,413 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC grew its position in Amplitude by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,242,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,529,000 after purchasing an additional 493,046 shares during the period. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Amplitude by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,515,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Amplitude by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,024,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after buying an additional 149,397 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

