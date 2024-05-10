Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Analog Devices by 5.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $3,587,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Analog Devices by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 9.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 79,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 91.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 284,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,747,000 after buying an additional 135,441 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.17.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.0 %

ADI stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.91. 99,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,291,026. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $207.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.00. The company has a market capitalization of $102.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.83%.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

