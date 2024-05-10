Analysts’ New Coverage for May 10th (AACG, AAME, ADXS, AKTX, AP, APGE, APWC, AQST, ARTW, AVGR)

Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, May 10th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC began coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST). SVB Leerink LLC issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN). They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE). They issued a hold rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO). They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Solventum (NYSE:SOLV). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Sow Good (OTC:SOWG). Roth Mkm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Sow Good (OTC:SOWG). Craig Hallum issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

