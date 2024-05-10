Analysts Offer Predictions for Viad Corp’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viad in a research report issued on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viad’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viad’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Viad from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viad presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

VVI opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.99 million, a PE ratio of -92.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.93. Viad has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $39.98.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $291.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.81 million. Viad had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 0.61%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viad by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,866,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Viad by 0.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,325,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,349,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Viad by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Viad by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Viad by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

