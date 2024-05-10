ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Gap Up to $65.88

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $65.88, but opened at $70.00. ANI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $64.59, with a volume of 34,383 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANIP shares. Capital One Financial began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 77.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.41.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $131.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.02 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $1,345,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 253,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,029,448.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $1,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 253,226 shares in the company, valued at $17,029,448.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 16,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $1,095,442.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 782,620 shares in the company, valued at $51,003,345.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,803 shares of company stock valued at $11,695,866 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 93.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

