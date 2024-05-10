ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.26-4.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $520-542 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $535.14 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $70.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.43 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.93 and a 200-day moving average of $59.41.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $131.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.02 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP James G. Marken sold 24,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $1,615,313.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,262,534.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP James G. Marken sold 24,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $1,615,313.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,492 shares in the company, valued at $8,262,534.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 7,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $491,770.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 825,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,735,913.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,803 shares of company stock valued at $11,695,866. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

