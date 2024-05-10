Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. Sells 100,000 Shares

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $3,453,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,900,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,137,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $34.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.00 and a beta of 3.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.85. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AR. Barclays started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oslo Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 300,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth $1,015,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,508,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,205,000 after buying an additional 850,940 shares during the last quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,914,213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,414,000 after buying an additional 423,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.