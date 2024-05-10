Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 120.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Trading Up 2.4 %

DG stock opened at $140.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $221.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.81 and its 200 day moving average is $137.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.