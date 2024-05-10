Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,872 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,744 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 29,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 251,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 233,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,948,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BK. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,165.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

