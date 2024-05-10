Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $238,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 26.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $265,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB stock opened at $133.42 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $141.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.13 and its 200-day moving average is $130.38.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.