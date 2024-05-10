Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,821,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,044,000 after buying an additional 676,599 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 6,793.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 192,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,327,000 after acquiring an additional 189,616 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 26.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 606,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,257,000 after purchasing an additional 128,095 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 39.8% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 389,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,413,000 after purchasing an additional 110,845 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 32.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,031,000 after purchasing an additional 98,614 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon acquired 1,120 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.96 per share, with a total value of $249,715.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FTI Consulting news, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 7,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total value of $1,476,248.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda J. Bacon acquired 1,120 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,715.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,759 shares of company stock valued at $11,535,597 over the last 90 days. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $218.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.21 and its 200 day moving average is $207.14. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $171.81 and a one year high of $232.15.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $928.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.77 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

