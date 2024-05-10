Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth about $824,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.2% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,460 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $360.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.55. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.64 and a 1 year high of $361.68. The company has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.43.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

