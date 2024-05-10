Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported 0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.03 by 0.03, reports. The firm had revenue of 261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 269.60 million.

Arcadium Lithium Price Performance

Shares of ALTM traded down 0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 4.61. 1,322,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,917,783. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.81. Arcadium Lithium has a twelve month low of 3.67 and a twelve month high of 29.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price target on Arcadium Lithium from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

About Arcadium Lithium

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

