Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

Archer Aviation Trading Down 3.2 %

Archer Aviation stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,857,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,963,862. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13. Archer Aviation has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $7.49.

Insider Activity at Archer Aviation

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $3,864,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,251,720 shares in the company, valued at $175,095,807.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500 in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

