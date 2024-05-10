Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.
Archer Aviation Trading Down 3.2 %
Archer Aviation stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,857,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,963,862. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13. Archer Aviation has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $7.49.
Insider Activity at Archer Aviation
In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $3,864,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,251,720 shares in the company, valued at $175,095,807.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500 in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on ACHR
Archer Aviation Company Profile
Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Archer Aviation
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.