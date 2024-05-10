Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Arcosa has a payout ratio of 5.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Arcosa to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Price Performance

NYSE ACA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $61.98 and a 1-year high of $89.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.06 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcosa will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACA shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Arcosa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACA

Arcosa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.