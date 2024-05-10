Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) PT Lowered to $86.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $87.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 215.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARCT traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,590. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $43.81. The stock has a market cap of $734.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.08.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $1.37. The company had revenue of $33.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.14 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. Analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 17,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $610,573.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 473,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,580,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

