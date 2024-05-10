Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Ares Commercial Real Estate has a dividend payout ratio of 109.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.1%.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Ares Commercial Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of ACRE stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.91. 577,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,454. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.82. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The company has a market capitalization of $376.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ares Commercial Real Estate ( NYSE:ACRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.34). Ares Commercial Real Estate had a negative net margin of 43.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACRE. TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACRE

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Commercial Real Estate

In other news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe acquired 3,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $50,248.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,828.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

(Get Free Report)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.