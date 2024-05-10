argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share.

argenx Stock Down 2.3 %

ARGX stock traded down $8.84 on Friday, reaching $373.71. 197,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,715. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $383.02 and a 200-day moving average of $410.32. argenx has a twelve month low of $327.73 and a twelve month high of $550.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of -72.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Get argenx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on argenx in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.00.

argenx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.