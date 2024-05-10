Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer David John Maciver Sells 173,254 Shares

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total transaction of C$6,348,026.56.

Aritzia Stock Performance

TSE:ATZ opened at C$35.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38. Aritzia Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$20.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.33. The stock has a market cap of C$3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ATZ shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Aritzia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.60.

Aritzia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.