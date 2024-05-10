Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 15,200.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $11.62. The stock had a trading volume of 17,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,659. Armada Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $12.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Armada Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 91,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 59,090 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC increased its stake in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I by 17,155.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 110,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 109,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Armada Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,842,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

