Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Trading Down 6.5% After Earnings Miss

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $23.11 and last traded at $23.11. Approximately 190,341 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,373,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 90.77%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

In related news, Director Hongbo Lu acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hongbo Lu purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,883.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $1,407,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 400,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,097,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $40,451,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,061,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,496,000 after purchasing an additional 613,067 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,578,000 after purchasing an additional 565,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,277,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,093,000 after buying an additional 454,631 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.69.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

