ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 278.9% from the April 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Trading Up 2.7 %

OTCMKTS ASAZY traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 70,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,588. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.48.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 10.02%. Analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Increases Dividend

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.1316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.11. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 24.19%.

(Get Free Report)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.