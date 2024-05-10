Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.280-1.520 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Astrana Health from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Astrana Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

ASTH traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.89. 145,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,866. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Astrana Health has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $45.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Astrana Health had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $404.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Astrana Health will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

