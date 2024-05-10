Atb Cap Markets Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for International Petroleum Corp. (TSE:IPC)

International Petroleum Corp. (TSE:IPC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for International Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.33. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for International Petroleum’s FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

International Petroleum Price Performance

International Petroleum (TSE:IPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$270.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$300.05 million.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.